Recce Pharmaceuticals (ASX:RCE) in an agreement with Murdoch Childrens Institute

Recce Pharmaceuticals (ASX:RCE) has entered into an agreement with the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute to conduct pre-clinical studies assessing the potential of RECCE 435 (R435) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infections.



This stomach infection usually happens in childhood.



The research program will be carried out by the Mucosal Immunology Group at the MCRI, Royal Children’s Hospital.



Researchers will evaluate the antimicrobial activity of RECCE® 435 against H. pylori across a range of internationally recognised in-vitro & in-vivo study models.



The MCRI is the largest child health research institute in Australia and one of the top three worldwide for research quality and impact.



Shares in Recce Pharmaceuticals (ASX:RCE) are trading 7.2 per cent higher at $1.19.

