Atomo Diagnostics (ASX:AT1) expand partnership for Covid-19 test

Atomo Diagnostics (ASX:AT1) is pleased to announce it has expanded its existing Covid-19 rapid test partnership with Access Bio LLC.



Atomo will now have non-exclusive rights to market and distribute Access’ Covid-19 rapid antigen test in Australia, New Zealand and India.



It’s set to be called the Atomo Covid-19 Antigen Test.



It is a nasopharyngeal swab test designed to screen for antigens produced in response to Covid-19 infections.



Unlike the general nasal swab testing in Australia which must go to a central laboratory for processing, the Atomo Covid-19 Antigen Test is processed at the point of care and results are available after 10 minutes.



Shares in Atomo Diagnostics (ASX:AT1) are trading 1.4 per cent higher at 37 cents.

