Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) acquires Bagoe Gold Project

Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) completed the Scheme of Arrangement with Exore Resources acquiring all of their assets.



The assets include a portfolio of exploration properties in northern Côte d’Ivoire.



This includes the Bagoé Gold Project located approximately 70 kilometres from Perseus’s Sissingué Gold Mine.



Exploration work at Bagoé indicated potential for the economic exploitation of Antoinette and Véronique prospects by open pit mining and either processing in-situ or transporting ore to Sissingué for processing.



