Westpac (ASX:WBC) report acting Chief Executive of WIB is to retire

Westpac (ASX:WBC) today announced that Acting Chief Executive, Westpac Institutional Bank (WIB), Curt Zuber, will be retiring from Westpac next year.



Joanne Dawson has been appointed Group Treasurer, effective immediately.



She has been acting in this role while Mr Zuber acted in the role of Chief Executive, WIB.



Westpac Group CEO Peter King says “Her extensive experience in global funding, liquidity and balance sheet management will help ensure a smooth transition to this critical role.”



Mr Zuber was the Group Treasurer for 16 years and prior to that was Deputy Treasurer.



Shares in Westpac (ASX:WBC) are trading 0.4 per cent higher at $17.44.

