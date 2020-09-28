Global stocks rise overnight: ASX poised to open higher

The Australian share market looks set to open higher this morning as global equities rose overnight. Banks did well as they pushed the lead.In the US, Boeing pushed the Dow higher. Over in Germany, Frankfurt closed over 3 per cent higher.
Local Economic News
Markets
Wall Street closed higher yesterday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.5 per cent to 27,584 the S&P 500 added 1.6 per cent to 3352 and the NASDAQ closed 1.9 per cent higher at 11,118.
European markets closed higher, London’s FTSE gained 1.5 per cent, Paris added 2.4 per cent and Frankfurt closed 3.2 per cent higher.
Asian markets closed mixed, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 1.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained over 1 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.1 per cent lower.
Taking all of this into equation, the SPI futures are pointing to 0.6 per cent gain.
Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.2 per cent lower at 5952.
Company news
Tilt Renewables (ASX:TLT) now has all 80 turbines erected and major site infrastructure works complete at Dundonnell Wind Farm in Western Victoria. The 336MW site is now limited to rehabilitation and demobilisation. Tilt has been working with the Australian Energy Market Operator (“AEMO”) and the turbine supplier Vestas, to undertake further performance modelling and testing in order to allow the wind farm to progress through the commissioning sequence now required by AEMO. This work has resulted in the wind farm being cleared, today, to increase output to 150MW with all 80 turbines able to operate and export energy within that total output cap. TLT confirms the previously stated FY21 EBITDAF range of $65 million to $80 million, assuming P50 wind conditions. Shares in Tilt Renewables (ASX:TLT) closed flat at $3.35 yesterday.
Ex-Dividends
APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) is paying 4.3 cents unfranked
Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) is paying 3.75 cents unfranked
APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) is paying 5.475 cents unfranked
Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) is paying 3.625 cents unfranked
Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) is paying 4 cents unfranked
Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) is paying 4.25 cents unfranked
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) is paying 7.2 cents unfranked
Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is paying 1.875 cents unfranked
Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) is paying 4.125 cents unfranked
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) is paying 3.75 cents unfranked
Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) is paying 2.5 cents unfranked
Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) is paying 3.5 cents unfranked
Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) is paying 0.71 cents unfranked
Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) is paying 1.8 cents unfranked
Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) is paying 2.5 cents unfranked
Kirkland Lake Gold (ASX:KLA) is paying 14.45 cents unfranked
Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) is paying 9.968 cents unfranked
Perpetual Cred Trust (ASX:PCI) is paying 0.2968 cents unfranked
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) is paying 0.7956 cents unfranked
Redcape Hotel Group (ASX:RDC) is paying 1.83 cents unfranked
Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) is paying 2.8203 cents unfranked
360 Capital Grp (ASX:TGP) is paying 1 cents unfranked
360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) is paying 1.5 cents unfranked
Currencies
One Australian Dollar at 7:45 AM was buying 70.74 US cents, 55.13 Pence Sterling, 74.63 Yen and 60.65 Euro cents.
Commodities
Iron Ore has added 0.8 per cent to US$116.15.
Iron Ore futures are flat.
Gold has gained $19.80 to US$1886 an ounce.
Silver was up $0.72 to US$23.82 an ounce.
Oil was up $0.32 to US$40.57 a barrel.