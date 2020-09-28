Global stocks rise overnight: ASX poised to open higher



The Australian share market looks set to open higher this morning as global equities rose overnight. Banks did well as they pushed the lead.In the US, Boeing pushed the Dow higher. Over in Germany, Frankfurt closed over 3 per cent higher.



Local Economic News



Weekly data on credit and debit card spending from the Commonwealth Bank (CBA)



Markets



Wall Street closed higher yesterday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.5 per cent to 27,584 the S&P 500 added 1.6 per cent to 3352 and the NASDAQ closed 1.9 per cent higher at 11,118.



European markets closed higher, London’s FTSE gained 1.5 per cent, Paris added 2.4 per cent and Frankfurt closed 3.2 per cent higher.



Asian markets closed mixed, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 1.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained over 1 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.1 per cent lower.



Taking all of this into equation, the SPI futures are pointing to 0.6 per cent gain.



Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.2 per cent lower at 5952.



Company news



Tilt Renewables (ASX:TLT) now has all 80 turbines erected and major site infrastructure works complete at Dundonnell Wind Farm in Western Victoria. The 336MW site is now limited to rehabilitation and demobilisation. Tilt has been working with the Australian Energy Market Operator (“AEMO”) and the turbine supplier Vestas, to undertake further performance modelling and testing in order to allow the wind farm to progress through the commissioning sequence now required by AEMO. This work has resulted in the wind farm being cleared, today, to increase output to 150MW with all 80 turbines able to operate and export energy within that total output cap. TLT confirms the previously stated FY21 EBITDAF range of $65 million to $80 million, assuming P50 wind conditions. Shares in Tilt Renewables (ASX:TLT) closed flat at $3.35 yesterday.



Ex-Dividends



APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) is paying 4.3 cents unfranked

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) is paying 3.75 cents unfranked

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) is paying 5.475 cents unfranked

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) is paying 3.625 cents unfranked

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) is paying 4 cents unfranked

Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) is paying 4.25 cents unfranked

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) is paying 7.2 cents unfranked

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is paying 1.875 cents unfranked

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) is paying 4.125 cents unfranked

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) is paying 3.75 cents unfranked

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) is paying 2.5 cents unfranked

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) is paying 3.5 cents unfranked

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) is paying 0.71 cents unfranked

Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) is paying 1.8 cents unfranked

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) is paying 2.5 cents unfranked

Kirkland Lake Gold (ASX:KLA) is paying 14.45 cents unfranked

Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) is paying 9.968 cents unfranked

Perpetual Cred Trust (ASX:PCI) is paying 0.2968 cents unfranked

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) is paying 0.7956 cents unfranked

Redcape Hotel Group (ASX:RDC) is paying 1.83 cents unfranked

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) is paying 2.8203 cents unfranked

360 Capital Grp (ASX:TGP) is paying 1 cents unfranked

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) is paying 1.5 cents unfranked



Currencies



One Australian Dollar at 7:45 AM was buying 70.74 US cents, 55.13 Pence Sterling, 74.63 Yen and 60.65 Euro cents.



Commodities



Iron Ore has added 0.8 per cent to US$116.15.

Iron Ore futures are flat.

Gold has gained $19.80 to US$1886 an ounce.

Silver was up $0.72 to US$23.82 an ounce.

Oil was up $0.32 to US$40.57 a barrel.

