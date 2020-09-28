Ampol's (ASX:ALD) chief commercial officer quits

Ampol’s (ASX:ALD) chief commercial officer, Louise Warner, has quit the fuel retailer to take up an executive position at Canada’s Couche-Tarde.



The multinational operator of convenience stores lobbed an $8.8bn takeover bid for Ampol last year.



Ms Warner will take six months of gardening leave before joining the company in a North American role next year.



Brent Merrick, currently General Manager, Trading and Shipping, based in Singapore, has been promoted to the role of Executive General Manager – Commercial, based in Sydney, and will join the Ampol Leadership Team.



Shares in Ampol (ASX:ALD) are trading 0.32 per cent higher at $23.73.

