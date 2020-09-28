Pointsbet (ASX:PBH) launches retail betting operations in Illinois & deal with Chicago Bears

Online bookmaker PointsBet (ASX:PBH) has launched retail sports betting operations in Illinois, after launching online operations there earlier this month.



The move comes as the company has inked a deal which will make it the official sports betting partner of the Chicago Bears NFL franchise, and a separate agreement making it the sportsbook partner of the Indianapolis Colts NFL franchise.



Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO says the PointsBet team is incredibly excited to become a sportsbook partner of both the Bears and Colts. We are teaming up with first-class organizations, supported by extremely passionate fans



The company says since launching its fast and differentiated mobile sports betting app in Indiana and Illinois, it’s been thrilled by the reception of local sports bettors in both states.



Shares in PointsBet (ASX:PBH) are up almost 450 per cent over the last six months today they are trading 5.11 per cent higher at $10.91.

