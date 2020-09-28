Synlait (ASX:SM1) net profit down 9%

Synlait Milk (ASX:SM1) says its annual net profit is down 9 per cent to $75.2m, as it warned of significant global uncertainty ahead.



Revenue rose 27 per cent to $1.3bn and earnings EBITDA increased by13 per cent to $171.4 million



Synlait Chair Graeme Milne said “Synlait’s financial performance was resilient when viewed against the backdrop of COVID-19.



The business’s consumer-packaged infant formula volumes are expected to be similar year-on-year, with lower demand in the first half of FY21 due to higher than normal stock levels in the supply chain. Synlait expects a return to growth in the second half of FY21 once stocks have cleared.



The company is targeting a similar, or slight improvement on, our FY20 NPAT result.



Shares in Synlait Milk (ASX:SM1) are trading 5.49 per cent lower at $5.34