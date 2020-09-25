Opthea (ASX:OPT) plans Nasdaq listing

Biopharmaceutical company Opthea (ASX:OPT) has revealed plans to list American depositary receipts on the Nasdaq index.



The clinical stage retinal disease player says each of its proposed American depositary shares will represent one or a number of the company’s ordinary shares in the United States.



At the same time as the proposed public offering, Opthea also intends to list the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market.



It intends to continue trading on the ASX.



Shares in Opthea (ASX:OPT) are trading 2.5 per cent higher at $2.91.

