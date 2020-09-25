Aussie smallcap Vulcan (ASX:VUL) nabs former Tesla director

Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) has announced that a former director of Tesla for Central Europe, Jochen Rudat, will be joining Vulcan’s business development team effective immediately on a consultancy basis.



Vulcan Energy Resources is aiming to become the world’s first Zero Carbon Lithium™ producer for electric vehicle batteries.



Mr. Rudat was one of the first employees for Tesla in sales & marketing in Europe.



He built a team of 250 employees and was responsible for the launch of Tesla’s various models in the region.



Shares in Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) are trading 25 per cent higher at $1.30.

