Vista (ASX:VGL) purchases remaining 50% of Maccas

Vista Group (ASX:VGL) has purchased the remaining 50 per cent of Maccs International B.V for a net payment of €1.1 million.



Maccs designs and develops film distribution software for film studios and distributors.



It has a multiple module offering that covers theatrical distribution, movie prints, movie advertising as well as rights and royalties management.



Vista Group Chief Executive, Kimbal Riley says the company has been impressed by the resilient performance of Maccas during the Covid-19 period, and that this acquisition is another stage in Vista Group’s strategy to simplify its operations, and build on the Numero transaction announced at the end of 2019.



Shares in Vista Group (ASX:VGL) are trading 3.6 per cent higher at $1.60.

