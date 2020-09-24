Brickworks (ASX:BKW) report NPAT rise of 93%

Brickworks (ASX:BKW) today announced statutory Net Profit After Tax (NPAT) of $299 million for the year ended 31 July 2020, up 93 per cent from the prior year.



The statutory result included a significant one-off profit in relation to Brickworks’ shareholding in Washington H. Soul Pattinson (ASX:SOL) , triggered by the merger of its associate TPG with Vodafone.



After excluding the impact of this, and a range of other significant items and discontinued operations, the underlying NPAT was $146 million, down 38 per cent from the record result achieved in the prior year.



Underlying earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) from continuing operations was $281 million, down 19 per cent on the prior year, and after depreciation, EBIT was $206 million, down 34 per cent.



Directors declared a fully franked final dividend of 39 cents per share, an increase of 1 cent on the prior year.



This brings the full year dividend to 59 cents, up by 2 cents.



Brickworks (ASX: BKW) are trading 0.95 per cent lower at $18.68.

