Sezzle (ASX:SZL) partners with Ally Lending

Installment payments platform, Sezzle, (ASX:SZL) is pleased to announce its business partnership with Ally Lending, the B2B2C lending arm of Ally Bank, the banking subsidiary of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY).



Ally Financial is a leading digital financial services company with US$184.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020.



Ally Lending enables monthly fixed-rate installment-loan products that extend up to 60 months in length and US$40k per installment plan through a fully digital application process.



The partnership between Ally Lending and Sezzle will give Sezzle merchants and shoppers access to long term financing options.



