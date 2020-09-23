Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) to reduce its board numbers

Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) today announced that Non-Executive Directors Lyndsey Cattermole AM and Julie Ann Morrison have decided to retire as Non-Executive Directors at the 2020 Annual General Meeting, and do not intend to seek re-election.



As a result of this, and with a view to further reducing Board costs, Myer will not be seeking to replace these positions.



For a period during April, when all stores were closed and Team Members were stood down due to Covid-19, the Chairman and other Non-Executive Directors elected to forego their Director fees.



Myer’s Chairman, Garry Hounsell says “The decision to forego Director fees for a period in April, and to receive reduced fees during May and June were absolutely appropriate and today’s announcement of a smaller Board, reflects the size of the business, our ongoing focus on costs and the current operating environment.



Shares in Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) are trading 3.3 per cent higher at 24 cents.

