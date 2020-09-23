PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) appoints distributor for Finland

PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) is excited to announce the appointment of Innova Medical Oy, in Helsinki, to sell NovoSorb® BTM in Finland.



Innova Medical Oy service a broad range of surgery; from plastics, trauma, general and burns.



There have already been four surgical applications of NovoSorb BTM with three surgeons on a chronic leg stump wound, burns and scar revision.



The surgeons have reached skin graft closure stage on two of these with excellent results to date.



The evaluation surgeries were completed with donated product, however they expect sales to start shortly.



PolyNovo expects to announce further European market entries in the near term.



Shares in PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) are trading 1.4 per ent higher at $2.22.

