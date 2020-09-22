Genex Power (ASX:GNX) secures agreement for Queensland's first large-scale battery story project

Genex Power (ASX:GNX) has secured an agreement with Powerlink to access land for Queensland's first large-scale battery story project.



It’s set to be located at Bouldercombe, near Rockhampton in North Queensland and aims to complete the development by the first half of 2022.



The Project is expected to be sized at an initial 50/75MWh and is expected to be the first standalone large-scale battery storage project in Queensland.



The Company has a development pipeline of up to 820MW of renewable energy generation and storage projects within its portfolio, underpinned by the Kidston Renewable Energy Hub in far-north Queensland.



Shares in Genex Power (ASX:GNX) are trading 5.1 per cent higher at 21 cents.

