IAG (ASX:IAG) appoints Nick Hawkins as CEO

IAG (ASX:IAG) has appointed Nick Hawkins as its new chief executive officer and managing director, following a comprehensive internal and external search.



He succeeds Mr Peter Harmer whose retirement was announced in April this year.



Mr Hawkins, who was appointed deputy chief executive in April after 12 years as the company's chief financial officer, will step into the role effective November 2.



IAG Chairman Elizabeth Bryan said Mr Hawkins’ appointment reflects the strength of IAG’s leadership team and will ensure continuity and stability for the company.



Shares in IAG (ASX:IAG) are trading are trading 0.2 per cent higher at $4.54.

