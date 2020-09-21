Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) FY21 sales up 30.6% compared to year earlier period

Retailer, Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) said that that aggregated sales revenue rose 30.6 per cent during the period from 1 July 2020 to 17 September, compared to the same period a year ago.



Comparable aggregated sales for the period 1 July 2020 to 17 September 2020 increased by 30.3 per cent for the furniture and homewares retailer compared to a year ago.



A new company-operated store at Galway City in Ireland was opened on 22 July 2020, and a new company operated store at Seletar Mall in Singapore was opened on 15 September 2020.



Shares in the company are up almost 77 per cent in the last six months.



In a recent interview Harvey Norman Executive Chairman Gerrry Harvey told the AFR he’s never seen anything like the COVID-19 induced boom in home furnishings and electronics in his six decades as a retailer.



Shares in Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) are trading 3.5 per cent higher at $4.50.

