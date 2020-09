Zip Co (ASX: Z1P) has today announced changes to its Board of Directors, with the retirement of Ms Dianne Challenor and the appointment of Ms Pippa Downes.



Ms Downes formerly worked in investment banking at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and UBS.



Earlier this month the company completed its acquisition of US player QuadPay.



Zip’s share price has risen over 400 per cent in the past six months.



Shares in Zipco (ASX:Z1P) are trading 0.2 per cent higher at $6.17.