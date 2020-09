Following the retirement of John McMurtrie, Vivek Bhatia was appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Link Group (ASX:LNK).



Mr Bhatia’s commencement follows an early release from the notice period with his current employer.



Mr Bhatia will assume these roles earlier than expected on 2 November 2020.



Shares in Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) are trading 0.3 per cent higher at $3.83.