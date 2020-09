Zlatko Todorcevski has retired as non-executive director of Coles Group (ASX:COL).



His resignation will take effect from 30 September 2020.



This follows Mr Todorcevski’s appointment as CEO & managing director of Boral Limited (ASX:BLD).



Mr Todorcevski has been a non-executive director of Coles and chairman of the audit and risk committee since November 2018.



Shares in Coles Group (ASX:COL) are trading 0.3 per cent higher $17.27.