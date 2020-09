Mining services company Emeco Holdings (ASX:EHL) has successfully completed a retail entitlement offer.



The 1 for 2.10 pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer raised $38 million at 85 cents per share.



Combined with the $111 million the company raised during the institutional component of the entitlement offer, this bring the total amount to around $149 million.



Shares in Emeco Holdings (ASX:EHL) are trading 2.3 per cent lower at 84 cents.