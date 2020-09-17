Macmahon Holdings (ASX:MAH) is the preferred contractor for Warrawoona Gold Project

Macmahon Holdings (ASX:MAH) has been selected by Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI) as the preferred mining contractor for the Warrawoona gold project in Western Australia.



Macmahon estimates the open cut mining work in the Pilbara region will generate approximately $220 million in revenue over 54 months and require capital expenditure of around $30 million.



There is also potential for the Warrawoona project to include underground mining, which could represent a further opportunity for Macmahon when this is developed.



Macmahon expects it will start work on site in the first half of 2021, with the project to eventually employ more than 120 Macmahon personnel.



Shares in Macmahon Holdings (ASX:MAH) are trading flat at 25 cents.

