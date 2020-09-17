AngloGold Ashanti (ASX:AGG) reports that Boston Shaker mine achieves commercial production

AngloGold Ashanti (ASX:AGG) in conjunction with its joint venture partner IGO Ltd, is pleased to announce that commercial production has been declared at the Boston Shaker underground mine at Tropicana in Western Australia.



Tropicana is located 330 kilometres east-northeast of Kalgoorlie, is managed by AngloGold Ashanti Australia (AGAA) with a 70 per cent interest.

IGO holds a 30 per cent interest.



Development of the Boston Shaker mine was approved in March 2019, and the mine transitioned into commercial production this month on schedule, below the $105.7 million budget and importantly, with no recordable safety incidents.



The mine will deliver approximately 1.1 million tonnes of ore per annum at an estimated grade of 3.5 grams/tonne, contributing approximately 100,000 ounces per annum1 to gold production over a seven year mine life.



