QuickFee (ASX:QFE) has launched a new interest free product, in partnership with Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT).



This will allow QuickFee to address a much greater share of the professional services market.



The new product increases target market by 650,000 accounting and law firms in the US alone.



Placement of $17.5 million SPP to fund rollout of the new product.



Shares in Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT) are trading 4.19 per cent higher at $1.61.