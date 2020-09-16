Tabcorp Holdings (ASX:TAH) completes retail shortfall bookbuild

Tabcorp Holdings (ASX:TAH) has completed the retail shortfall bookbuild component of its underwritten 1 for 11 pro-rata accelerated renounceable entitlement offer.



This represents the final stage of Tabcorp's Entitlement Offer.



It has raised gross proceeds of approximately $230 million from the issue of 71 million new Tabcorp shares at an issue price of $3.25 per New Share.



Together with the institutional component of the Entitlement Offer, Tabcorp has now raised approximately $600 million.



Shares in Tabcorp Holdings (ASX:TAH) are trading 0.6 per cent lower at $3.39.

