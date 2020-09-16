Tabcorp Holdings (ASX:TAH) completes retail shortfall bookbuild

by Rachael Jones September 16, 2020

Tabcorp Holdings (ASX:TAH) has completed the retail shortfall bookbuild component of its underwritten 1 for 11 pro-rata accelerated renounceable entitlement offer.

This represents the final stage of Tabcorp's Entitlement Offer.

It has raised gross proceeds of approximately $230 million from the issue of 71 million new Tabcorp shares at an issue price of $3.25 per New Share.

Together with the institutional component of the Entitlement Offer, Tabcorp has now raised approximately $600 million.

Shares in Tabcorp Holdings (ASX:TAH) are trading 0.6 per cent lower at $3.39.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.