Emeco (ASX:EHL) complete refinance of US$180m of Notes

Company News

by Rachael Jones September 16, 2020 11:00 AM

Emeco (ASX:EHL) has completed the refinance of US$180 million (A$247 million) of 2022 Notes with new notes maturing on 31 March 2024, eliminating the Company’s 2022 refinancing task.

Under the new 2024 Notes, whilst net leverage is below 1.5x, there is no cash sweep and restrictions on distributions to shareholders are relaxed.

The 2024 Notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Emeco will have the strongest balance sheet since its initial public offering in 2006.

Shares in Emeco (ASX:EHL) shares are traidng 0.3 per cent lower at 85 cents.

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.