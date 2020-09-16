Decmil Group (ASX:DCG) wins $41 million iron bridge contract

Decmil Group (ASX:DCG) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded around $41 million contract for an iron bridge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.



They will undertake non-mining process infrastructure works at the US$2.6 billion Iron Bridge Magnetite Project.



Construction is scheduled to start in September 2020 and be completed by May 2021.



They will design and construct a bulk fuel storage and transfer facility, a mobile maintenance complex, including workshops, warehouses and related satellite office and site services facilities.



The Iron Bridge Magnetite Project is an unincorporated joint venture between Fortescue Metals Group subsidiary FMG Iron Bridge Ltd and Formosa Steel IB.



The project is anticipated to deliver first concentrate product by mid-2022.



Shares in the Decmil Group (ASX:DCG) are trading 5.4 per cent higher at 6 cents.

