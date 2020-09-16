Decmil Group (ASX:DCG) wins $41 million iron bridge contract

Company News

by Rachael Jones September 16, 2020 10:15 AM

Decmil Group (ASX:DCG) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded around $41 million contract for an iron bridge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

They will undertake non-mining process infrastructure works at the US$2.6 billion Iron Bridge Magnetite Project.

Construction is scheduled to start in September 2020 and be completed by May 2021.

They will design and construct a bulk fuel storage and transfer facility, a mobile maintenance complex, including workshops, warehouses and related satellite office and site services facilities.

The Iron Bridge Magnetite Project is an unincorporated joint venture between Fortescue Metals Group subsidiary FMG Iron Bridge Ltd and Formosa Steel IB.

The project is anticipated to deliver first concentrate product by mid-2022.

Shares in the Decmil Group (ASX:DCG) are trading 5.4 per cent higher at 6 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.