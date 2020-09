Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) reports the largest monthly increase for August in the history of the company.



Active Customers grew to 2,461,000 as at 31 August 2020, an incremental 152,000.



Gross Sales grew more than 117 per cent year on year gross profit grew more than 165 per cent year on year.



Marketing Costs reflected the largest monthly marketing investment in the history of the Company.



Shares in Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) are trading 6.9 per cent higher at $20.55.