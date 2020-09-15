Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) wins Biotech award for Remestemcel-L

by Rachael Jones September 15, 2020 11:15 AM

Global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, Mesoblast (ASX:MSB), today announced that its lead product candidate remestemcel-L has been selected as the winner of the Fierce Innovation Awards - Life Sciences Edition 2020 for Biotech Innovation.

The Fierce Innovation Awards is a peer-reviewed program from the publisher of FierceBiotech and FiercePharma.

Remestemcel-L is under priority review by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pediatric SR-aGVHD and, if approved, product launch in the United States is expected in 2020.

Given the extensive inflammatory response in Covid-19 infection, it is also being evaluated in a randomized, controlled Phase 3 trial in up to 300 ventilator-dependent adults with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Shares in Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) are trading almost 8 per cent higher at $5.01.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.