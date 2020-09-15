Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) wins Biotech award for Remestemcel-L

Global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, Mesoblast (ASX:MSB), today announced that its lead product candidate remestemcel-L has been selected as the winner of the Fierce Innovation Awards - Life Sciences Edition 2020 for Biotech Innovation.



The Fierce Innovation Awards is a peer-reviewed program from the publisher of FierceBiotech and FiercePharma.



Remestemcel-L is under priority review by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pediatric SR-aGVHD and, if approved, product launch in the United States is expected in 2020.



Given the extensive inflammatory response in Covid-19 infection, it is also being evaluated in a randomized, controlled Phase 3 trial in up to 300 ventilator-dependent adults with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome.



Shares in Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) are trading almost 8 per cent higher at $5.01.

