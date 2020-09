Iberdrola Renewables offers 92 cents per Infigen (ASX:IFN) stapled security

Iberdrola Renewables Australia announced that its offer price of 92 cents per Infigen (ASX:IFN) Stapled Security in relation to its offmarket takeover offer is its best and final offer.



The Iberdrola Offer will remain open for acceptance until 7.00pm (Sydney, Australia time) on Wednesday, 23 September 2020, unless further extended.



Before yesterday, Iberdrola’s voting power in Infigen was 97.7 per cent.



Infigen’s Independent Directors urge investors to accept the Iberdrola Offer without delay.



Shares in Infigen (ASX:IFN) are steady at 93 cents.