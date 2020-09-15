Electro Optic Systems Holdings (ASX:EOS) secures two new weapons contracts

Company News

by Rachael Jones September 15, 2020 10:15 AM

Electro Optic Systems Holdings (ASX:EOS) has secured two contracts totalling $4.25 million for the supply of R400 Remote Weapon Systems to a European NATO country.

A number of these systems are optimised for integration onto Remotely Operated Combat Vehicles and include the remote control units to operate the systems.

Both contracts will be delivered this calendar year.

The Company is participating in a number of tender opportunities for ROCV capabilities across multiple countries with a sales pipeline in excess of $1 billion.

Shares in Electro Optic Systems Holdings (ASX:EOS) are trading 1.7 per cent higher at $5.25.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.