Electro Optic Systems Holdings (ASX:EOS) secures two new weapons contracts

Electro Optic Systems Holdings (ASX:EOS) has secured two contracts totalling $4.25 million for the supply of R400 Remote Weapon Systems to a European NATO country.



A number of these systems are optimised for integration onto Remotely Operated Combat Vehicles and include the remote control units to operate the systems.



Both contracts will be delivered this calendar year.



The Company is participating in a number of tender opportunities for ROCV capabilities across multiple countries with a sales pipeline in excess of $1 billion.



Shares in Electro Optic Systems Holdings (ASX:EOS) are trading 1.7 per cent higher at $5.25.

