BrainChip's (ASX:BRN) Akida design is validated

Computer chip player BrainChip (ASX:BRN) says it has validated the design of its Akida Neuromorphic System-on-Chip (NSoC) design with functional silicon.



The company says it has developed a brain-like computer chip, which can process information in an artificially intelligent way.



The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference.



Louis DiNardo, BrainChip CEO commented, “We have validated the functionality of the Akida silicon and performed significant testing. The devices received from the MPW will provide engineering samples and evaluation boards for our early access customers. Now our focus is on continued development of software and firmware drivers. We expect to produce a production mask set in the fourth quarter of 2020 and then move forward with volume production wafer fabrication, assembly and test operations.”



Since September 2 the company has added around $936 million in value, going from 31¢ to 91¢, after announcing an agreement to offer space-industry player Vorago Technologies early access to its brain-chip named Akida.



Shares in Brainchip (ASX:BRN) are trading 10.08 per cent higher at 71 cents

