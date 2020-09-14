Flexigroup (ASX:FXL) launches buy now pay later offering in New Zealand

Payments company Flexigroup (ASX:FXL) has launched its buy now pay later offering humm in New Zealand.



Humm is the only buy now pay later product in New Zealand to support transactions in store and online up to NZD $10 000.



FlexiGroup will transfer its existing customer base and established distribution network from Oxipay to humm.



flexigroup Group CEO Rebecca James says no other product in New Zealand comes close to offering the purchasing power, flexibility and potential of humm. She said “humm was designed with a clearly differentiated proposition of financing larger transactions above NZD1,000.”



Shares in FlexiGroup (ASX:FXL) are trading 2.8 per cent higher at $1.11

