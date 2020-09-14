Pointsbet (ASX:PBH) launches in Illinois

Online gambling company PointsBet (ASX:PBH) has launched in Illinois.



It’s the company’s fourth online sportsbook operation in the States with Colorado and Michigan to follow.



Illinois is the first state to launch following the company’s partnership with NBCUniversal which was announced late last month and saw the company’s market value tip over a billion dollars.



The media giant is the bookmaker’s official betting partner. The company says it will utilise NBC Sports’ premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand across the sixth largest US State by population.



Shares in Pointsbet (ASX:PBH) are trading 0.5 per cent higher at $10.97

