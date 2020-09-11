BP (LON:BP) launches first foray into offshore wind with Equinor (NYSE: EQNR)

British integrated oil and gas company, bp (LON:BP) has launched its first foray into offshore wind with a new $1.1 billion strategic partnership with Equinor (NYSE:EQNR).



The partners will develop major renewable assets with the potential to power more than 2 million homes in the United States.



The move comes a month after bp announced a new strategy, which includes the aim to increase annual low carbon investment 10-fold to around $5 billion a year by 2030.



BloombergNEF forecasts that offshore wind energy will grow six-fold globally over the next 10 years.



Shares in BP (NYSE:BP) last traded at 262 pounds and 25 Pence Stirling on the London Stock Exchange yesterday.

