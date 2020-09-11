IGO (ASX:IGO) launches strategic review of Tropicana gold mine interest

by Katrina Bullock September 11, 2020 10:15 AM

Mining and exploration company, IGO (ASX:IGO) has commenced a strategic review of its options in relation to its 30 per cent interest in the Tropicana gold mine.

This follows unsolicited approaches from a number of potential purchasers.

The strategic review will involve a detailed technical analysis of the various opportunities to enhance value through underground development and exploration, as well as the value which may be realised through full or partial sale or other alternative transaction structures.

IGO’s Managing Director and CEO, Peter Bradford, commented, “Tropicana is clearly a high-quality and significant asset within IGO’s portfolio, however IGO’s strategic focus is on commodities that are critical to clean energy.

Shares in IGO (ASX:IGO) are trading 5.7 per cent higher at $4.65.
 

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina is a trusted broadcast journalist and corporate lawyer. In 2020 she was named the Lawyers Weekly 30 under 30 Corporate Counsel Lawyer of the Year. She began her career as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. She holds a Law degree (Hons 1:1), a Business degree (Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance.