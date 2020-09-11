IGO (ASX:IGO) launches strategic review of Tropicana gold mine interest

Mining and exploration company, IGO (ASX:IGO) has commenced a strategic review of its options in relation to its 30 per cent interest in the Tropicana gold mine.



This follows unsolicited approaches from a number of potential purchasers.



The strategic review will involve a detailed technical analysis of the various opportunities to enhance value through underground development and exploration, as well as the value which may be realised through full or partial sale or other alternative transaction structures.



IGO’s Managing Director and CEO, Peter Bradford, commented, “Tropicana is clearly a high-quality and significant asset within IGO’s portfolio, however IGO’s strategic focus is on commodities that are critical to clean energy.



Shares in IGO (ASX:IGO) are trading 5.7 per cent higher at $4.65.

