Retail Food Group (ASX:RFG) offloads Dairy Country to Fonterra (ASX:FSF)

Company News

by Katrina Bullock September 11, 2020 10:15 AM

Retail Food Group (ASX:RFG) has agreed to sell its subsidiary Dairy Country Pty Ltd, to Fonterra Brands for around $19.2 million.

It’s executive chairman Peter George says that the subsidiary is “no longer considered an appropriate fit with RFG’s strategic intent to focus its resources on the Company’s core retail food franchising and coffee businesses”.

This aligns with the company’s recent restructure and its decision to exit from its foodservice and manufacturing pursuits.

The proceeds will be used to pay down the subsidiary’s $13.7 million debt facility and to free up cashflow.

The agreement is subject to a number of conditions, including FIRB approval and is expected to settle by October.

Shares in Retail Food Group (ASX:RFG) are steady at 6 cents.
 

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina is a trusted broadcast journalist and corporate lawyer. In 2020 she was named the Lawyers Weekly 30 under 30 Corporate Counsel Lawyer of the Year. She began her career as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. She holds a Law degree (Hons 1:1), a Business degree (Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance.