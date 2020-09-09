Codan Communications, a division of Codan (ASX:CDA), has won a significant contract in Africa

by Rachael Jones September 09, 2020 11:00 AM

Codan Communications, a division of Codan (ASX:CDA), has won a contract with a large African government to supply tactical communications equipment.

The contract has a value in the order of USD $10 million ($14 AUD) for the supply of Sentry-HTM radios and accessories, and they expect this order to be delivered in the second half of FY21.

Its solutions allow customers to save lives, enhance security and support peacekeeping activities worldwide.

The customer intends to deploy Sentry-HTM radios for national security purposes in military operations in a country-wide program.

The contract is a one-off purchase.

Shares in Codan (ASX:CDA) are trading 0.6 per cent higher at $10.90.
 

