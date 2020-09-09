Cyclopharm (ASX:CYC) partners with McMasters University for Covid-19 study

Radiopharmaceutical company, Cyclopharm (ASX:CYC) today announced a new research collaboration with McMasters University and other industry leaders aimed at understanding the short- term and long-term effects of Covid-19 on lung ventilation and perfusion injury.



TechnegasTM, with its unique product characteristics and method of administration, is considered to be the safest lung ventilation imaging agent in its class.



While the lung is the common site of Covid-19 pathology, little is currently known about the immediate and long-term effect of Covid-19 on airway and vasculature function.



Despite the vast majority of patients who get infected will have mild respiratory symptoms, approximately 17-41 per cent patients present with hypoxia and develop rapidly progressive acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), with fatality rates ranging between 2-12 per cent.



100 patients will be studied to include healthy and Covid-19 recovered asthmatics.



Shares in Cyclopharm (ASX:CYC) are trading 3.3 per cent higher at $1.41



