Lendlease (ASX:LLC) today announced the completion of the sale of its Engineering business to Acciona Infrastructure Asia Pacific.



The sale price is $160 million payable in instalments in FY21 including completion adjustments.



Lendlease will retain the NorthConnex, Kingsford Smith Drive and Melbourne Metro Tunnel projects.



Shares in Lendlease (ASX:LLC) are trading 1.7 per cent lower at $12.42.