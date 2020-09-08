Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) collects $183 million in rent: Aus shares 1% higher at noon

Market Reports

by Ortenzia Borre September 08, 2020 12:00 PM

The Australian share market has had a stellar start to the morning opening higher, and is now trading almost 1 per cent up at noon.

The S&P/ASX 200 index is 56 points higher, just over the benchmark, at 6,001. On the futures market the SPI is 74 points up. 

Company news

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) has collected $183 million of rent in August. This represents 86% of monthly gross rental billings. As part of the recent results, Scentre Group referred to the trajectory of cash collections for the month. It’s a 4 per cent increase from the previous month and over triple the amount from April. It comes after Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) saw their profit plummet due to the pandemic which saw an ugly rent battle play out in public when Mosaic Brands' (ASX:MOZ) retailers were locked out of their stores due to payment disputes. Shares in Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) are trading 3.9 per cent higher at $2.27 cents.

Best and worst performers 

The best-performing sector is Health Care, adding 2.2 per cent, while the worst performing sector is Consumer Staples shedding 0.3 per cent. 

The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Nufarm (ASX:NUF), rising 6.5 per cent to $4.10 followed by shares in Perenti Global (ASX:PRN) and Chorus (ASX:CNU)

The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR), dropping 2.4 per cent to $1.51, followed by shares in St Barbara (ASX:SBM) and McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS)

Commodities and the dollar 

Gold is trading at US$1,927 an ounce. 
Iron ore price rose 0.2 per cent to US$129.11 
Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.2 per cent. 
One Australian dollar is buying 72.79 US cents. 
 

Ortenzia Borre

Ortenzia Borre is an Australian journalist, presenter & author. Ortenzia holds a Bachelor of Communications and a Juris Doctor. Ortenzia began her career at Sydney’s Channel Nine news room and came to national prominence as co-host of Network 10’s Football Stars of Tomorrow alongside dual international Ellyse Perry, followed by regular appearances as a presenter on Studio 10, before being appointed news presenter at The Finance News Network. In 2017 Ortenzia released her first book, What Women Need, which became an Australian best seller. Ortenzia has a passion for philanthropy and sits on The Sydney Children’s Hospital Committee, The Australian Ballet Foundation Board and The McDonald College Foundation Committee.