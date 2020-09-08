Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) collects $183 million in rent: Aus shares 1% higher at noon

The Australian share market has had a stellar start to the morning opening higher, and is now trading almost 1 per cent up at noon.



The S&P/ASX 200 index is 56 points higher, just over the benchmark, at 6,001. On the futures market the SPI is 74 points up.



Company news



Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) has collected $183 million of rent in August. This represents 86% of monthly gross rental billings. As part of the recent results, Scentre Group referred to the trajectory of cash collections for the month. It’s a 4 per cent increase from the previous month and over triple the amount from April. It comes after Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) saw their profit plummet due to the pandemic which saw an ugly rent battle play out in public when Mosaic Brands' (ASX:MOZ) retailers were locked out of their stores due to payment disputes. Shares in Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) are trading 3.9 per cent higher at $2.27 cents.



Best and worst performers



The best-performing sector is Health Care, adding 2.2 per cent, while the worst performing sector is Consumer Staples shedding 0.3 per cent.



The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Nufarm (ASX:NUF), rising 6.5 per cent to $4.10 followed by shares in Perenti Global (ASX:PRN) and Chorus (ASX:CNU).



The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR), dropping 2.4 per cent to $1.51, followed by shares in St Barbara (ASX:SBM) and McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS).



Commodities and the dollar



Gold is trading at US$1,927 an ounce.

Iron ore price rose 0.2 per cent to US$129.11

Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.2 per cent.

One Australian dollar is buying 72.79 US cents.

