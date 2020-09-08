Dotz (ASX:DTZ) finds exclusive US/Canada distributor of face mask authentication

by Michael Luu September 08, 2020 11:40 AM

High-tech tracing and anti-counterfeiting solutions provider, Dotz (ASX:DTZ) has chosen Breathe Medical to be its exclusive US and Canada distributor of the advanced “Secured by Dotz” authentication solution for respiratory face masks and other PPE equipment.

The term of the agreement is three years, with a minimum order amount of US$13 million. Meeting annual sales targets and a minimum order value of $24.6 million for the first 3 years are requirements to maintain exclusivity. The first order for Q1 2021 is worth US$1 million. An option to automatically go year-by-year is available upon completion of the original term. This has conveniently arrived at a time when masks have become increasingly popular in the fight against COVID-19.

The deal is the 4th PPE authentication agreement Dotz has landed in 4 months. The company’s products now have distributors across eight countries in America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
Shares in Dotz (ASX;DTZ are trading 20 per cent higher at $0.24.

