Woolworths (ASX:WOW) changes leadership formation

Grocer giant Woolworths (ASX:WOW) has reassigned Natalie Davis from Head of New Zealand operations to the Woolworths (ASX:WOW) Supermarkets Managing Director post in Australia.



The incoming new Managing Director will pave the way for predecessor Claire Peters to oversee Woolworths’ (ASX:WOW) portfolio businesses including Big W and its wholesale division. Group CEO Brad Banducci thanked Peters for” the increases in customer and brand metrics” and a new model to better accommodate customer demands in “the transformation of Woolworths Supermarkets over the last three years”. Woolworths will also appoint Colin Storrie to lead the grocer’s new business and partnerships.



