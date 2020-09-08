Zelira Therapeutics (ASX:ZLD) launches oral care subsidiary in US

Global therapeutic medicinal cannabis company, Zelira Therapeutics (ASX:ZLD) has expanded into the dental health market by launching a scientifically formulated, hemp-derived cannabinoid-based oral care products subsidiary.



The company has joined forces with USDA Bio-preferred natural toothpaste developer SprinJene and Health and Natural Beauty USA Corp in this USA-based venture. The company aims to release to the US market a cannabinoid-containing toothpaste, its first over-the-counter product in the USA by Q4 2020.



In addition, Zelira Therapeutics (ASX:ZLD) remains confident that it is on track to deliver four more new products in global markets this year.



Shares in Zelira Therapeutics (ASX:ZLD) are trading 3.45 per cent higher at 6 cents

