Zelira Therapeutics (ASX:ZLD) launches oral care subsidiary in US

Company News

by Michael Luu September 08, 2020 10:45 AM

Global therapeutic medicinal cannabis company, Zelira Therapeutics (ASX:ZLD) has expanded into the dental health market by launching a scientifically formulated, hemp-derived cannabinoid-based oral care products subsidiary.

The company has joined forces with USDA Bio-preferred natural toothpaste developer SprinJene and Health and Natural Beauty USA Corp in this USA-based venture. The company aims to release to the US market a cannabinoid-containing toothpaste, its first over-the-counter product in the USA by Q4 2020.

In addition, Zelira Therapeutics (ASX:ZLD) remains confident that it is on track to deliver four more new products in global markets this year.

Shares in Zelira Therapeutics (ASX:ZLD) are trading 3.45 per cent higher at 6 cents

Michael Luu

Finance News Network
Michael joined FNN in December 2017 with a passion for creativity and TV production. Possessing over four years of international experience in broadcasting, he has hosted, edited and produced video content for Vietnam’s national broadcaster VTV, Germany’s DWTV and the APEC Summit. Michael is also a freelance videographer and casual correspondent for VTV in Australia.