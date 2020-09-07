US, China 'decouple': European gains to lift ASX



Aussie shares are slated to open higher today, taking into consideration bullish conditions in European markets boosted by the autos sector’s optimistic outlook.



Even though the US is taking a Labour Day break, the country’s row with China is not on holiday. A US Defense Department spokesperson has revealed that the Trump administration is considering tightening exports to China’s largest chip maker and key player in the domestic tech industry, SMIC. The US President suggested the world’s two largest economies “decouple”. This caused not only the Hong Kong-listed company’s shares but also many other tech stocks to tumble on the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng indices, as most Asian markets closed in negative territory.



Back home, more health experts are on board with businesses in their plea to the Prime Minister to revise Victoria’s tough stance on COVID-19.



Markets



European markets closed higher, London’s FTSE added 2.4 per cent, Paris gained 1.8 per cent and Frankfurt closed 2 per cent higher.



Asian markets closed lower, Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 1.9 per cent lower.



­Taking all of this into equation, the SPI futures are pointing to 0.4 per cent gain.



Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.3 per cent higher at 5945.



Local Economic News



Today, the ABS is expected to release weekly payroll jobs & wages data, which could point to an employment drop in August and softer figures than July’s.



On another note, we are also awaiting the release of the NAB business survey for August



Company News



Under-suspension iSignthis (ASX:ISX) has retaliated against the ASX with a damage claim worth $464.7 million.



Alleging iSignthis of disclosure failings and inaccurate financial reporting, the stock exchange authority moved to suspend iSignthis shares from trading in October 2019.



In response, the payment solutions provider has referred to law firm Clayton Utz’s recent report arguing that iSignthis (ASX:ISX) had been consistently in compliance with disclosure regulations. However, experts have found that the depth of the report still has room for improvement.



Shares in iSignthis (ASX:ISX) last traded at $1.07



Ex-Dividends



Antipodes Global Investment Company Ltd (ASX:APL) is paying 2.5 cents 50 per cent franked

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) is paying 5 cents unfranked

BlueScope Steel Ltd (ASX:BSL) is paying 8 cents unfranked

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) is paying 1.5 cents fully franked

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) is paying 3.5 cents fully franked

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) is paying 2 cents fully franked

Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) is paying 17 cents fully franked

Motorcycle Hldg (ASX:MTO) is paying 5 cents fully franked

Northern Star (ASX:NST) is paying 19.5 cents fully franked

Objective Corp (ASX:OCL) is paying 7 cents fully franked

Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) is paying 10 cents unfranked

Spheria Emerging Companies Ltd (ASX:SEC) is paying 2.5 cents fully franked

SRG Global Ltd (ASX:SRG) is paying 0.5 cents fully franked

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) is paying 1.27 cents fully franked

TPC Consolidated Ltd (ASX:TPC) is paying 8 cents fully franked



Currencies



One Australian Dollar at 7:15 AM was buying 72.84 US cents, 55.35 Pence Sterling, 77.42 Yen and 61.67 Euro cents.



Commodities



Iron Ore gained 0.2 per cent to US$129.11.

Iron Ore futures suggest a 0.7 per cent gain.

Gold has added $0.30 to US$1935 an ounce.

Silver was up $0.30 to US$27.01 an ounce.

Oil was down $0.70 to US$39.07 a barrel.



