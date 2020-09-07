Mirvac (ASX:MGR) CFO, head of retail property to leave

by Anna Napoli September 07, 2020 11:20 AM

Mirvac's chief financial officer, Shane Gannon, and head of retail, Susan MacDonald, are stepping down from full time executive roles and will both depart the business.

The property developer has started a recruitment process for a new CFO and expects to fill the position by the end of the year.

Mirvac intends to combine its office, industrial, retail and build-to-rent operational businesses into one unit, to be headed by Campbell Hanan who has been appointed head of commercial property with effect from October.

Chief investment officer Brett Draffen's role will be expanded to include oversight of commercial and mixed use developments.

