Xero (ASX:XRO) appoints Steven Aldrich to the board

Cloud accounting software provider Xero (ASX:XRO) has appointed Steven Aldrich as a non-executive director.



Mr Aldrich is based in California and has 25 years of experience in product development within the technology and accounting software industries.



He is currently a non-executive director of Blucora, a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions. He was previously chief product officer at GoDaddy.



The company says Steven’s technology and product development expertise and experience in small business services will be of great value to Xero and the Board - especially as it looks to serve more small businesses in North America.



