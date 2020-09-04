Flinders Mines (ASX:FMS)/BBI Group joint venture to proceed

Company News

by Katrina Bullock September 04, 2020 11:30 AM

All of the conditions precedent have been fulfilled or waived for the Flinders Mines (ASX:FMS) farm-in incorporated joint venture with BBI Group Pty Ltd.

The formation of the joint venture will allow BBI Group to continue advancing the feasibility studies for the flagship Pilbara Iron Ore Project. BBI Group recently received FIRB approval.

The joint venture will have a board consisting of 3 Flinders' representatives and one BBI Group representative and it will oversee the project development as laid out in the agreements approved by Flinders' shareholders on 3 March 2020.

Shares in Flinders Mines (ASX:FMS) are trading 1.52 per cent lower at $0.07.
 

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina is a trusted broadcast journalist and corporate lawyer. In 2020 she was named the Lawyers Weekly 30 under 30 Corporate Counsel Lawyer of the Year. She began her career as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. She holds a Law degree (Hons 1:1), a Business degree (Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance.