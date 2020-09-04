Christine O'Reilly retires from Transurban (ASX:TCL) board

Transurban (ASX:TCL) non-executive director Christine O’Reilly will retire from the group’s board at the conclusion of the 2020 annual general meeting on 8 October 2020.



The board’s chairman, Lindsay Maxsted thanked Christine for her contribution over the past eight and a half years through her role as a director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.



Christine has chaired the committee since 2017.



Terry Bowen, who was appointed as a non-executive director in February 2020, has been appointed to the company’s Audit and Risk Committee effective 1 September 2020 and will Chair the committee following Christine’s retirement.



Shares in Transurban (ASX:TCL) are trading 2.1 per cent lower at $14.01.

