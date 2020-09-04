Christine O'Reilly retires from Transurban (ASX:TCL) board

Company News

by Katrina Bullock September 04, 2020 11:30 AM

Transurban (ASX:TCL) non-executive director Christine O’Reilly will retire from the group’s board at the conclusion of the 2020 annual general meeting on 8 October 2020.

The board’s chairman, Lindsay Maxsted thanked Christine for her contribution over the past eight and a half years through her role as a director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Christine has chaired the committee since 2017.

Terry Bowen, who was appointed as a non-executive director in February 2020, has been appointed to the company’s Audit and Risk Committee effective 1 September 2020 and will Chair the committee following Christine’s retirement.

Shares in Transurban (ASX:TCL) are trading 2.1 per cent lower at $14.01.
 

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina is a trusted broadcast journalist and corporate lawyer. In 2020 she was named the Lawyers Weekly 30 under 30 Corporate Counsel Lawyer of the Year. She began her career as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. She holds a Law degree (Hons 1:1), a Business degree (Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance.